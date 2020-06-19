More heavy rain leads to new flash flood warnings

A new set of flash flood warnings is now in effect across most of the Roanoke Valley and Smith Mountain Lake area until 8:15 pm. The National Weather Service says today’s heavy rains are falling on already saturated ground, and flash flooding is possible in small creeks and streams, roadways and low-lying areas.

The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Roanoke County, the City of Salem in west central Virginia the City of Roanoke, West central Bedford County, Southwestern Botetourt County and northeast Franklin County. * Until 815 PM EDT. *

At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. This rain is falling on ground that is already saturated from several days of heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include… Roanoke… Salem… Vinton… Buchanan… Troutville… Fincastle… Lithia… Rocky Mount… Boones Mill… Penhook… Burnt Chimney… Western Smith Mountain Lake… Union Hall… and Northwest Smith Mountain Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1…8 6 6…2 1 5…4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.