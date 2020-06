Northam: Other states’ COVID numbers may impact his Phase 3 decision

Governor Northam says one of the things he is monitoring before setting a date for “Phase 3” re-opening is the COVID-19 numbers in other states that have already loosened restrictions. Among other things when it occurs, restaurants will be able to increase indoor seating. Northam indicates the soonest he will authorize Phase 3 is one week from today. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

