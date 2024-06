Roanoke pioneer station WFIR celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

This is a big day for WFIR — and for Roanoke radio history. It was 100 years ago today that we started broadcasting, just the second station in Virginia to do so. It has been quite the century-long journey for us and our listeners, and we asked WFIR’s Evan Jones to take us from the beginning to the present.

