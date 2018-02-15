Roanoke police identify victim in Hunt Avenue shooting, no arrests

UPDATE: The victim in the shooting on Hunt Avenue this morning has been identified as Ahmandou Anthony Kabba, age 20. of Roanoke. A search warrant was conducted at an apartment that the victim ran into after being shot in the parking lot. A handgun, a large quantity of drugs, and cash were seized from inside the apartment by Roanoke Police. No arrests have been made. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information on this incident can call the RPD Tip Line at 540-344-8500. Callers can remain anonymous. Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637.

Previously: On February 14, 2018 at 10:52 a.m. Roanoke Police responded to a shooting at 703 Hunt Avenue N.W. Officers arrived within two minutes and located a 21 year old male with a gunshot wound to the face. The male, who was in the breezeway of the apartment building, was conscious and talking to officers. Limited information was given by the victim relative to the person who had shot him. Witnesses advised that the suspect had left the scene in a silver SUV and drove south on Hunt Avenue towards Liberty Road. The male was transported by Roanoke Fire EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. The investigation.

is ongoing.