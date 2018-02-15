Roanoke man arrested in Philadelphia for his role in Southwest shooting

From Roanoke Police: On February 13, 2018 Dejon Leslie White, age 22 of Roanoke, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. White was wanted for Murder and Malicious Wounding stemming from the homicide and aggravated assault that occurred in the 1300 block of Burks Street on February 5, 2018. Roanoke Police and the U.S.Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) in Roanoke worked with the U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia to assist in locating and arresting White.
White is being charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and extradition proceedings to return White to Roanoke will occur.