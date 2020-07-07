Roanoke man faces charges in fiery fatal crash

| By

NEWS RELEASE: Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred July 3, 2020 at 6:39 a.m. on Radford Church Road/Route 654 less than a mile east of Tuck Road/Route 633 [in the Moneta area].

A 1994 Jeep Cherokee west on Route 654 when it ran off the fight side of the road, struck a post and went through a fence. The Jeep continued more than 100 feet into a field before striking a tree. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to become engulfed in flames.

The driver, a 62-year-old male Roanoke resident, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The passenger died at the scene.

State police is waiting for positive identification of the deceased to be completed by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.

Charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.