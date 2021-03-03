Roanoke man indicted, arrested for August murder

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke Police have arrested Abdul Fluellen, 31 of Roanoke, and charged him with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the death of Malik Sims. Throughout the course of the investigation, Detectives determined that Mr. Fluellen was the suspect regarding this homicide. Detectives presented this case to the March meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury where indictments for first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony were issued. Mr. Fluellen was located on March 2, 2021 and the indictments were served without incident. No further updates are available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.