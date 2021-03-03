First 69,000 J&J vaccines in Va to be quickly put into arms

| By

Virginia’s vaccine distribution coordinator says the arrival of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 doses is going to help the state take a major step forward in administering greater number of shots — and doing so in a greater variety of settings. Doctor Danny Avula said this afternoon those J&J allotments should arrive in Virginia no later than tomorrow: 69,000 thousand doses for starters.

Avula says the first priority will be more mass clinics, and many local districts will conduct them in short order.

(This story will be updated.)