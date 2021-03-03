First 69,000 J&J vaccines in Va to be quickly put into arms

Published March 3, 2021 | By Evan Jones

Virginia’s vaccine distribution coordinator says the arrival of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 doses is going to help the state take a major step forward in administering greater number of shots — and doing so in a greater variety of settings. Doctor Danny Avula said this afternoon those J&J allotments should arrive in Virginia no later than tomorrow: 69,000 thousand doses for starters.

Avula says the first priority will be more mass clinics, and many local districts will conduct them in short order.

(This story will be updated.)

WFIR - Mel Wheeler, Inc.