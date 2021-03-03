In the NRV some are waiting for the J&J vaccine

While some are opting not to take the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine right now – concerned perhaps by reports of its lower efficacy rate – Dr. Noelle Bissell said today in the New River Health District others are waiting specifically for the J&J version. Bissell also said the lower efficacy numbers for the still-effective Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be skewed because its trial period took place when COVID variants started to appear – something not present when the Pfizer and Moderna versions were in their trial phase. As of today the New River Health District has its first 5000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand.