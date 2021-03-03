Study: Virginia has most COVID restrictions of any state in US

| By

A new study finds that as of March first, Virginia had the greatest total number of COVID-related restrictions of any state in the country – behind even states like California and Vermont. The personal finance site Wallet Hub looked at metrics like face mask mandates and restrictions on restaurants, businesses and large gatherings. Its latest findings: of 50 states and Washington, D.C., Virginia had the most total restrictions. Governor Northam’s office would not speak to whether this survey’s ranking is accurate, but Spokesperson Alena Yarmosky says Virginia has a lower unemployment rate, COVID case rate and COVID-death rate than most states. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here for the Wallet Hub report.

Click here for CDC state-by-state data on COVID-19 case and death rates.