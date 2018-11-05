Roanoke man cashes in on Cash 5, wins $100,000

From the Virginia Lottery: James Bandy III was checking the winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game when he realized he’d matched all five numbers to win $100,000. “I almost did a backflip!” the Roanoke man later said. He won the game’s top prize with a ticket he bought at the 7-Eleven at 1410 Grandin Road SW in Roanoke for the Oct. 22 night drawing. The winning numbers for that drawing were 1-9-18-31-32. Mr. Bandy, who works in real estate, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings. Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11p.m. The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.