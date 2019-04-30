Roanoke Library seeks 1940’s photos for new book

The Roanoke Public Library Foundation is asking residents to pull out those scrapbooks or rummage around in the attic – seeking 1940’s era photographs for a book sequel. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
Complete schedule of scanning events:
- Main Library, Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m.
- Main Library’s Virginia Room, Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.
- Raleigh Court Branch Library, Tuesday, May 14, 12 p.m.
- Williamson Road Branch Library, Wednesday, May 22, 12 p.m.
- Gainsboro Branch Library, Thursday, May 30, 6 p.m.