Roanoke Library seeks 1940’s photos for new book

Published April 30, 2019 | By Gene Marrano

The Roanoke Public Library Foundation is asking residents to pull out those scrapbooks or rummage around in the attic – seeking 1940’s era photographs for a book sequel. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

4-30 Photo Book Wrap#1-WEB

 

Complete schedule of scanning events:

  • Main Library, Thursday, May 2, 6 p.m.
  • Main Library’s Virginia Room, Saturday, May 11, 2 p.m.
  • Raleigh Court Branch Library, Tuesday, May 14, 12 p.m.
  • Williamson Road Branch Library, Wednesday, May 22, 12 p.m.
  • Gainsboro Branch Library, Thursday, May 30, 6 p.m.

