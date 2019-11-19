Roanoke house fire causes $40,000 in damage

Roanoke fire officials say an early-morning house fire caused about $40,000s in damage to a home on the 1100 block of Marlian Avenue Northwest, which is near near I-581. The fire is listed as accidental, but no specific cause is yet given. There are no injuries reported.

NEWS RELEASE: At 2:30am, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Marlian Ave NW. Initial units found heavy smoke coming out of the home. No injuries were reported- resident and cat made it out safely. ‪Cause of the fire was accidental- estimated cost of damage $40,000.