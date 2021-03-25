Roanoke Fire-EMS now accepting applications for new hires

Roanoke Fire-EMS is looking for new men and women to fight fires and respond to medical emergencies in the city. Applications are now available on line through May 7th, and they are open to anyone 18 and older.

Applications are open now until May 7th, there is a short window to apply.

No previous experience required, current EMS certification preferred.

This position performs technical work providing fire suppression and human health emergency medical services, normally assigned to a 24-hour shift; Duties are performed under emergency conditions and frequently involve considerable personal hazard. Responds to fire alarms and emergency medical calls. High school diploma or general education degree (GED); Associate degree with courses in fire science, emergency health sciences or related field; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Possession of a valid appropriate drivers license issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia. MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD and submit to a drug screening test. Must possess or obtain EMT certification within twelve (12) month probationary period. Must possess and maintain required certifications appropriate to duty assignment within the Fire/EMS department. Bilingual, Spanish/English speakers encouraged to apply.

For personnel hired with no training the full training academy will begin January 2022 but you must apply now to be eligible for the hiring process.

For those applicants with a current Emergency Medical Technician (Virginia or National Registry) your academy will begin October 2021.

Apply here: https://bit.ly/3rm0VM4

For more information on the position, or department, or for questions go to https://www.workforroanokefireems.com/