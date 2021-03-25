FloydFest 21 will have reduced capacity, other COVID precautions

The latest performers announced today for FloydFest 2021 includes recent Grammy winner and Bluegrass artist Billy Strings. Also new are Goodfellers, Goodnight Texas, The Josephines and Melt. FloydFest 21-Odyssey also has a COVID safety plan that includes reduced capacity, temperature checks, regular sanitizing of surfaces and single-use cups for beverages. The next round of price increases for the July music festival takes effect April 1st. Last year FloydFest was canceled due to the pandemic. So how are ticket sales going? Sam Calhoun is Chief Operating Officer for Across the Way Productions: