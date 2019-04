Roanoke Fire and EMS respond to blaze at Community Inn Restaurant in Grandin Village

From Roanoke Fire and EMS-At 2:27am, Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in the 1300 block of Grandin Rd. at the Community Inn Restaurant. Firefighters were met with smoke and fire conditions. The Community Inn sustained heavy damage and On the Rise bakery has some damage as well. The fire was marked under control at 4:02am. No injuries reported at this time. The cause is under investigation. Crews remain on scene- please avoid that area – roads are blocked.