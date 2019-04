Dawgs eliminated following Game 3 loss

| By

The Roanoke Railyard Dawgs lost to the Birmingham Bulls in Game 3 of their SPHL semi-final series last night despite efforts from Mac Jansen and Cody Dion who each scored twice. This was the Dawgs deepest playoff run in franchise history, and Birmingham will now go on to face the Huntsville Havoc in the President’s Cup final.