Roanoke City is confronting a significant budget shortfall, with expenditures surpassing revenues by an estimated $4 million.

City Manager Valmarie Turner informed the City Council last week, stating, “This is a very difficult budget year, as our expenditures are outpacing our revenues.” According to Roanoke’s municipal auditor, Drew Harmon, part of the deficit is due to previous city administrators exceeding their budgeted spending.

Councilman Peter Volosin highlighted the fluidity of the current gap, suggesting it could exceed the projected $4 million.

In response to the financial challenges, newly elected Republican City Councilman Nick Hagen is calling for a third-party forensic audit to investigate the shortfall. Hagen wrote on social media that he believes Roanoke City Council has one job above many others: “to be good stewards of the taxpayer funds.”

The financial strain comes on the heels of recent administrative changes and fiscal policy adjustments within the city. In May 2024, the City Council revised its longstanding policy of allocating 40% of local tax revenue to Roanoke City Public Schools, a move that school officials warned could result in significant funding losses for the district. Additionally, in April 2024, Assistant City Manager and Finance Director Brent Robertson was demoted without public explanation, coinciding with the finalization of a $379 million city budget.

Hagen’s call for a forensic audit aims to provide transparency and accountability, ensuring that the city’s financial challenges are addressed effectively and that taxpayer funds are managed responsibly.