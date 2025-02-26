American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded in 2022 by Roanoke City to Habitat for Humanity resulted in the construction of two single-family detached houses. The keys were not turned over to first-time home buyers ready to make mortgage payments – instead Family Promise of Greater Roanoke takes ownership and will use those two new properties as short-term rental housing for people transitioning out of homelessness.

There was a ribbon cutting on Salem Avenue Southwest this morning for what is being called “Hope House;” its twin, the two-story “Promise House,” on Madison Avenue Northwest, has also been completed and turned over to Family Promise. Betty Jean Wolfe is with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley: