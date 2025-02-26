Habitat, Family Promise and Roanoke City team up on new housing project
American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded in 2022 by Roanoke City to Habitat for Humanity resulted in the construction of two single-family detached houses. The keys were not turned over to first-time home buyers ready to make mortgage payments – instead Family Promise of Greater Roanoke takes ownership and will use those two new properties as short-term rental housing for people transitioning out of homelessness.
There was a ribbon cutting on Salem Avenue Southwest this morning for what is being called “Hope House;” its twin, the two-story “Promise House,” on Madison Avenue Northwest, has also been completed and turned over to Family Promise. Betty Jean Wolfe is with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley: