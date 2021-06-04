Roanoke County Police Respond to Shooting

(Roanoke County, VA—June 4, 2021) At approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Roanoke County Police officers responded to the 4300 block of Garst Mill Rd in response to multiple calls of gun shots in the area and a single victim. That victim has been identified as 19-year old Calik Ty’jhay Harris, a resident of Roanoke City, and currently at Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. At this time, the suspect, Camron Marquis Jeffries, has been arrested and being held for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. Jeffries is 19-years old and a resident of Roanoke County. The case is still under investigation.###