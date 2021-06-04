A how-to guide for cancer patients is out now.

| By

Sunday is NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY. Each year – 1.8 million people are diagnosed with cancer in the United States. Upon learning this difficult news, individuals also have a minefield of complex information to navigate regarding treatment plans – insurance coverage – clinical trials, and more. “Your Cancer Road Map” is a guide to help those when they get a diagnosis on what options are available from the executive chair of the Cancer Support Community. WFIR’s Rob Ruthenberg has this report.

CLICK HERE for the community’s webpage.