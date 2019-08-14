Roanoke County officer charged with falsely padding pay on time sheets

| By

Roanoke County Police have charged one of their officers with falsely padding pay sheets over a two-year period. 33-year-old Steven McChesney faces three separate counts. Police say McChesney recorded time on department time sheets that was not actually worked.

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County Police Officer Steven W. McChesney, 33, of Roanoke has been charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretense, in excess of $200, and two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, in excess of $500. The arrest warrant was served Tuesday afternoon and McChesney was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. An internal investigation revealed recorded time on department time sheets that had not been worked over a two-year period. The discovery was made in June and McChesney was placed on paid administrative leave. McChesney was employed with the Roanoke County Police Department from 2013-2015, left briefly, and returned in 2016. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison from the City of Lynchburg has been assigned as the special prosecutor in this case, and the investigation is ongoing. There is no further information to release at this time.