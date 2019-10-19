Roanoke County libraries recognized as Top Innovator

| By

The Urban Libraries Council chose the Roanoke County Public Library as one of 10 Top Innovators during the 2019 Innovations Celebration in Salt Lake City on Thursday. The annual Innovations award program recognizes leading practices from ULC’s member library systems across the U.S. and Canada. Roanoke County public libraries have initiated youth coding classes and embraced AI by becoming the first system in the nation to employ “Pepper,” a humanoid robot. (L-R in photo) Shari Henry, Director of Library Services, and Michael Hibben, Administrative Librarian at the South County Library, took home the hardware.