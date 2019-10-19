Dawgs drop season opener

Stephen Klein made 46 saves, Brant Sherwood had a goal and an assist and Brad Riccardi scored his first professional goal but the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers in overtime, 3-2, Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center. Klein stopped 46 of the 49 shots he faced, Wahlin had two assists and Sherwood had a goal and an assist to pace to Roanoke offense. Roanoke moved to 0-0-1 with the season-opening OT loss while Pensacola improved to 1-0-0. The Dawgs again take on the Ice Flyers tonight night in Pensacola. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 PM EDT