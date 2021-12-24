Roanoke County apartment fire displaces several residents

(Roanoke County, VA—December 23, 2021) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 4:45p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 to the 100block of Hershberger Road, in the North County area, for the report of a commercial fire alarm. First arriving crews from Roanoke County Station 1(North County)found a small fire on the stovetop of one apartment. That small fire was contained by the building’s sprinkler system. The resulting water damage has done approximately $75,000 in damage and has displaced multiple units of the multi-story apartment complex. Those displaced are being assisted by The American Red Cross. ###