Bedford County Sheriff’s nab car break in suspects

| By

During the month of December, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken numerous larceny reports from unlocked vehicles in the Forest area of the county. Items stolen include firearms, vehicles, credit cards, cash, and various other items. On 12/23/2021 the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office located a suspicious vehicle leaving an apartment complex in the Forest area. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed items in open view that matched the descriptions of items stolen earlier in the evening.

Deputies have recovered two stolen firearms and various other stolen items taken on Wednesday morning as well as items stolen early this morning. As a result, Jamari Stewart and Jermaine Hawkins were charged 1 count of Grand Larceny of a Firearm and 2 counts of Petit Larceny each. A juvenile will also be facing charges related to the larcenies. The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are expected to be forthcoming