Roanoke Column Stage sets August 10th grand opening

Roanoke’s newest music venue opens up downtown with a grand opening is set for August 10th. More on the music you could hear at Roanoke Column Stage from WFIR’s Ian Price:

07-23 Roanoke Column Stage WEB-WRAP 1

More information and the best place to buy tickets is online. You can find the Roanoke Column Stage website by clicking here