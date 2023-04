Roanoke College to add football soon?

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok sent out an email recently informing students and staff that the school is interested in starting a football program if they can raise the money. Justin Ditmore talked about the news yesterday while filling in on Greg Robert’s Live here on WFIR. According to Ditmore, the letter also details plans to create a marching band and establish a competitive cheer squad.