Roanoke City to temporary furlough certain Part-Time positions

From the City of Roanoke: The current COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has affected City government operations and its financial outlook, impacts that now require the City to make some difficult decisions. As a result, effective April 7, 2020, the City of Roanoke is implementing a temporary furlough of certain part-time positions—39 in total. At this time, the City is uncertain as to how long this furlough will last; however, the City will communicate with affected employees as the financial outlook for the coming fiscal year becomes clearer. “It is unfortunate that the situation has come to this, but with the pandemic forcing closure of our facilities and cancellation of all community programming, the furloughs became necessary,” said City Manager Bob Cowell.