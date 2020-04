Macaroni Kid Roanoke raising money for summer camps with T-Shirts

| By

Macaroni Kid Roanoke – an online resource for family activity information – wants to give back to local summer camps that may be struggling to fill slots right now by offering T-shirts that say “When You Can’t see the Sunshine be the Sunshine,” for sale at blsp.rocks – at 20 dollars each. Beth Bell is the Macaroni Kid Roanoke publisher:

WFIR-AMNE-WEB