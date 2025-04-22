Roanoke City restaurant owners continue pushing back against proposed meals tax increase Clark Palmer April 22, 2025 1 min read Several Roanoke City restaurant owners are calling for a proposed increase to the meals tax to be eliminated. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Area dentists urge everyone to NOT use vapes and other nicotine products to reduce the chance of oral cancerNext: A sign of life on a distant planet? Related Stories 2 min read Chip of the Roanoke Valley unveils renovated headquarters to expand services Ian Price April 22, 2025 1 min read A sign of life on a distant planet? Gene Marrano April 22, 2025 1 min read Area dentists urge everyone to NOT use vapes and other nicotine products to reduce the chance of oral cancer Denise Membreno April 21, 2025