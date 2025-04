April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports thousands die from mouth and throat cancer every year.

The Virginia Dental Association wants everyone to stop using tobacco, nicotine vapes and other smokeless products to stem the rise in cases of oral and throat cancer. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports if caught early these deadly cancers are treatable.

https://oralcancerfoundation.org/