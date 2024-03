Roanoke City reports phone scam to watch out for

A fraudster is pretending to be with the City of Roanoke asking people for money… claiming they owe taxes and asking for thousands of dollars by phone to “avoid a bank or wage lien.” The City of Roanoke Treasurer’s Office will NEVER call and ask someone for their credit card information over the phone. If you are concerned that you might have fallen victim to this – you can email the treasurer’s office at treasurer-AT-Roanoke-VA-dot-gov. (Treasurer@RoanokeVA.gov)\