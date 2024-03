Boy hit on Avenham last night succumbs to injuries

Roanoke City Police say a boy sustained what appeared to be critical injuries after being hit by a car last night around 5:30 in the 25 hundred block of Avenham Avenue Southwest. Preliminary investigation indicates a driver was traveling south on Avenham and hit the boy in the road. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police now report that the child has succumbed to his injuries.