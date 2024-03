Retaining young professionals, the mission of OnBoardROA

| By

Employers and young professionals, registration is open for Get2KnowNoke’s OnBoardROA. The 8-week program provides new hires and interns professional development and fun, all while getting to know the region. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

This year’s OnBoardROA cohort kicks off June 5. The program is an effort to keep young professionals in the region. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

https://get2knownoke.com/home/onboardroa/