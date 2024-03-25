Its time once again for “Do Good Days” to help local non-profits

Once again Wisler, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and Wheeler Media are joining forces today and tomorrow for “Do Good Days,” lending a hand to local non-profits that might need help with small tasks like painting, cleanups, landscaping – even sorting food for distribution. Volunteers for the third annual Do Good Days are spending time over the next few days at the Keystone Community Center in southeast Roanoke, with the Cave Spring Rescue Squad, the Humble Hustle program and at several other locations. Rail Yard Dawgs team captain Mac Jansen was at Feeding Southwest Virginia this morning: