Roanoke City public hearing on gun bans postponed

It was bound to be a hot-button issue – maybe more so after the US Capitol protest yesterday where some were armed. Now a public hearing that was scheduled for January 19 to receive citizen input regarding Roanoke City Council’s consideration of an ordinance prohibiting firearms on City property, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. A new state law now allows localities to adopt such an ordinance