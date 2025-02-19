Roanoke City Council votes in favor of Gateway Project Clark Palmer February 19, 2025 1 min read Roanoke City council has approved plans from developers who are looking to bring affordable housing to the Southeast part of the city. That story from WFIR’s Clark Palmer. Share: Continue Reading Previous: Glitch Mommy at Wilson Museum; Almost, Maine ahead at ShowtimersNext: Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in southeast Roanoke Related Stories 1 min read Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in southeast Roanoke Web Staff February 19, 2025 1 min read Glitch Mommy at Wilson Museum; Almost, Maine ahead at Showtimers Gene Marrano February 19, 2025 1 min read Former church will become Trinity Commons, with affordable housing for seniors Gene Marrano February 18, 2025