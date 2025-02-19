ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead early Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Yellow Mountain Road Southeast.

Police said officers responded to a report of an assault around 5:13 a.m. When they arrived, they found a woman with significant injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, an adult male suspect was taken into custody, according to police. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victim or suspect.

As the investigation continues, officials have closed 22nd Street Southeast between Stanley Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Police have not released further details. Anyone with information is asked to contact Roanoke police or submit an anonymous tip.