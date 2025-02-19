FIFTH ANNUAL DO GOOD DAYS ANNOUNCED

ROANOKE, VA – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are teaming up with Wisler and the Wheeler Broadcasting family of stations (WSLQ-FM Q99, WSLC-FM Star Country, WXLK-FM K92, WVBE-FM ViBE, WFIR-AM/FM News Talk Radio, WPLY-Sports Radio, and WXKL-HD2 The Rock Channel) for their fifth annual Do Good Days. This two day event will be held March 17 and 18.

Members from each of the three organizations will be donating their time to help local non-profit organizations in our community. We are looking for nominations of designated non-profit organizations that could use a few extra hands, not a few extra dollars. For example, nominations may include, but are not limited to, painting a fence, picking up trash, washing dishes, etc.

Nominations will be accepted now through March 9 online at www.dogooddays.com. All nominations may not be able to be fulfilled, but it is the goal to complete as many as possible over the course of two days.