More than a month into the federal government shutdown, Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport officials say community donations to their Care Cupboard for Transportation Security Administration workers remain steady — but the needs are evolving as unpaid employees face mounting financial pressures.

The airport reopened its Care Cupboard in early March after the Department of Homeland Security shutdown left TSA workers without paychecks starting in mid-February. Alexa Briehl, PR and marketing manager at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, said the facility has received thousands of dollars in gift cards and substantial food donations, but certain items are now in higher demand.

“We’re noticing the need for gift cards even more because these folks have to drive to work,” Briehl said. “Gas is really expensive right now, as we all know, and that maybe was something we weren’t thinking about as much last time.”

Gift cards for grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants have become critical resources for TSA employees working without pay for more than 40 days, according to airport officials.

Current needs shift from shelf-stable food to everyday essentials

While non-perishable food items remain useful, the Care Cupboard is seeing faster turnover of household essentials and pet supplies.

Briehl said items like laundry detergent, toothpaste, body wash and deodorant are going quickly. Pet food for dogs, cats and birds also is in high demand.

“Some things we take for granted every day, but those are still going quickly and we would gladly accept those,” Briehl said.

The airport maintains a specific request list that includes pasta sauce — needed because donated pasta is plentiful but lacks accompaniments — along with cereal, canned proteins like chicken and tuna, and soft drinks.

According to the latest figures from DHS released March 25, more than 3,160 TSA employees nationwide didn’t show up for work on Tuesday, representing about 11% of TSA workers scheduled to report for duty that day. At least 481 TSA employees have quit since the shutdown began.

Local airport avoids security delays plaguing larger hubs

Despite the prolonged shutdown affecting airports nationwide, Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport has not experienced the security line delays reported at major hubs like Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Briehl said the airport receives five to 10 questions daily from passengers asking whether security lines are affected. She attributes the smooth operations to the airport’s volume and dedicated workforce.

“We haven’t seen any impact, fortunately,” Briehl said. “We’ve been pretty busy through the spring break month, and that’s because of our TSA agents showing up day after day.”

Ha Nguyen McNeill, acting TSA administrator, told a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing Wednesday that air travelers are experiencing the TSA’s highest wait times ever. Multiple airports are reporting callout rates higher than 40%, and some travelers have waited more than four hours in security lines.

McNeill said daily callout rates from TSA officers have increased from 4% before the shutdown to 11% nationwide, with some airports experiencing callout rates exceeding 40%.

Airport community rallies around federal workers

The Care Cupboard effort has brought together various groups across the airport, according to Briehl. She said the community response mirrors the support seen during a previous shutdown in October 2025, when the airport first established the assistance program.

“Groups across the airport are coming together to donate to the Care Cupboard,” Briehl said. “I think this has brought all of us together.”

One key difference between the current shutdown and the October 2025 shutdown is that air traffic controllers are being paid this time, allowing the airport to focus its assistance efforts solely on TSA workers.

Airport officials also noted that spring break travel has been smoother this year because the facility is not dealing with parking lot construction that complicated operations during last year’s spring break period.

TSA workers face mounting financial hardships

In testimony before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Wednesday, McNeill described the personal toll the shutdown has taken on TSA workers nationwide. She said some employees have received eviction notices, been charged late fees and defaulted on loans.

“Some are sleeping in their cars, selling their blood and plasma, and taking on second jobs to make ends meet, all while being expected to perform at the highest level when in uniform to protect the traveling public,” McNeill said.

McNeill also disclosed that assaults against TSA officers have increased more than 500% since the shutdown began.

The acting TSA administrator warned that the shutdown could weaken security and impact future events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in June. New TSA hires require four to six months of training, meaning they would not be able to work at checkpoints until well after the tournament begins.

How to donate to the Care Cupboard

Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport accepts donations 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Items can be dropped off at the parking office located to the left of baggage claim, down at the end of the hall.

Donors also can flag down any public safety officer at the airport to deliver contributions at any time, including before early morning flights.

Most requested items include:

Gift cards in $10-$20 denominations for grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants

Laundry detergent

Toothpaste

Body wash

Deodorant

Soft drinks

Canned chicken and tuna

Cereal

Pasta sauce

Pet food

Airport officials encourage the community to continue supporting TSA workers as the shutdown continues with no clear resolution in sight. The latest proposal to fund most of DHS except for certain Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations has met resistance from both Democrats and conservative Republicans.

“We’re very appreciative of you helping us get the word out,” Briehl said.