Carilion Clinic is holding its electronic recycling event again this Saturday – an opportunity to get rid of many electronic devices and accessories no longer needed – while keeping them out of the waste stream as well, where they can become a health hazard. Just drive up to Saturday’s recycling event from 7:30am until 1pm, at 2823 Franklin Road Southwest – adjacent to several Carilion buildings in a parking lot. Carilion is working with River Acceptance, a local electronics recycler; any money paid by River Acceptance to Carilion for the items it accepts will be used to fund a more secure bike rack area for Carilion employees who cycle to work – promoting a more active life style at the same time. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Post navigation