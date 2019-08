Road to Hoopla on Saturday also benefits Roanoke Outside

| By

Devils Backbone Brewing Company had a major presence at FloydFest last weekend and now the Nelson County-based company expands its imprint in the area with a battle of the bands at Elmwood Park. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more on all the “hoopla” this Saturday:

8-1 Hoopla Wrap#2-WEB