Salt Foot Sanctuary cuts a ribbon

The Salt Foot Sanctuary at Hotel Roanoke opened in February but owner Larry Landolt says they had not done a ribbon cutting until this morning. The Salt Foot Sanctuary is open to the public; the Hotel has also put together special packages for its guests. Landolt and the Sanctuary were also featured on an episode of Salvage Dawgs recently with the Black Dog Salvage crew.

