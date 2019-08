Sheetz opens in Daleville

| By

A new Sheetz gas station and convenience store is now open in Daleville. They cut the ribbon this morning at US 220 and Catawba Road. There was some community opposition when the company first announced its plans, but Louie Sheetz says they always work to be a good neighbor, citing their support for Special Olympics as an example. Sheetz is a member of the company’s founding generation. He says the company also provides support to Feeding America and local schools.

08-01 Sheetz Bite1-WEB