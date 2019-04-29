Road Rage in Boones Mill: Man shoots out tire of woman’s vehicle

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On 4/26/19 just after 11:00 AM, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call in reference to shots being fired in to a vehicle. The female caller advised that she was traveling north on Rt. 220 in the Boones Mill area with her four-year-old and a male friend when a person in another vehicle brandished a firearm and shot their tire out. Deputies soon arrived on scene and spoke with the operator of the victim vehicle. Deputies learned that the victims had been traveling north on Rt. 220 and a black SUV with tinted windows stopped abruptly in the right-hand lane near the stop light in Boones Mill. The driver moved into the left lane, to avoid an accident, and continued north. The black SUV began moving in front of and behind the victim vehicle. The victims advised that the operator of the black SUV was a white female and there was a black male in the front passenger’s seat and another male in the rear seat. The black male in the front seat produced a firearm and fired rounds at the victim’s vehicle, flattening the tire. The black SUV had fled the scene before deputies arrived. Investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office retrieved video from a local business and were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a black Nissan SUV. Shortly after 1:00 PM on the same day, officers from the Rocky Mount Police Department observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle at a business in the Town of Rocky Mount and were able to detain the driver for further investigation. Investigators with the Franklin County Sherriff’s Office were able to determine that this was the suspect vehicle and were able to identify the shooter. The shooter was identified as 33-year-old, Michael D. Holloway of Rocky Mount, VA. Holloway was arrested and released later that day on a $2,500.00 secured bond.