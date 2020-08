ROA gets lower airfares, seeks to keep them

| By

Officials at Roanoke’s airport say the COVID pandemic gave them an unexpected opportunity to bring about something they have sought for years — airfares more in line with nearby airports. When the pandemic dramatically dropped passenger counts, Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport lowered rental fees for the airlines serving ROA. But Spokesperson Brad Boettcher says they insisted on something from the airlines in return: lower airfares. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

08-06 ROA Airfares Wrap-WEB