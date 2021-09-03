Richmond woman who grew up in Roanoke is missing in Montana

A 34-year-old woman who grew up in Roanoke is missing in Montana’s Glacier National Park. The park’s Twitter account says Jennifer Coleman was believed to be hiking Monday or Tuesday in Glacier when she was last heard from. Her car was later found at a trailhead, and her belongings were discovered undisturbed at her campsite.

Jennifer Coleman attended high school at North Cross School and graduated from Virginia Tech before earning a law degree at the University of Richmond. Coleman’s LinkedIn profile says she is a Director of Compliance and Enforcement at the Virginia Department of Health. On-line records say Coleman’s parents live in the Hidden Valley area of Roanoke County. Her father is listed as Treasurer of the Aware Foundation of Virginia, and its Facebook page says park rangers and a helicopter are searching for Jennifer.