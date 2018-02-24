Rex Tillerson to speak at VMI’s 2018 graduation exercises

| By

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Military Institute has announced that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will speak at its graduation exercises on May 16. Tillerson concluded a career of more than 40 years in the petroleum industry before retiring as chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil at the end of 2016. He was sworn in as Secretary of State in 2017. Tillerson is a former member of the Boy Scouts of America’s executive committee and served as the national president of the Boy Scouts from 2010 to 2012. Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, superintendent of VMI, cited Tillerson’s career in managing an international energy company and as Secretary of State. He said Tillerson’s success and his long record of service “will resonate especially well with our graduates.”