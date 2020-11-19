Revised state budget restricts evictions, prohibits utility shutoffs

| By

Governor Northam says the recently-passed revised state budget will restrict evictions and prohibit utilities from cutting off power, gas and water as long as a COVID-related state of emergency remains in effect. The intent is to help Virginians struggling with their own personal budgets during the pandemic. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

11-19 Northam-Budget Wrap-WEB

RENTERS: Among other things, landlords must serve tenants who don’t pay a written notice of the state’s rent relief program, and evictions are not permitted unless the tenant refuses to apply or otherwise cooperate.

UTILITIES: The utility shutoff ban remains in place until economic and public health conditions no longer make it necessary – or 60 days after the current state of emergency ends, whichever is sooner. Utilities facing insolvency could cut service for unpaid bills, but only if they first petition the state for an exemption.